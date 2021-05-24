Pacific churches hopeful of peaceful and just solution to Samoa’s political crisis

In a statement issued by General Secretary Reverend James Bhagwan today, PCC said it notes the legal and constitutional crisis which continues to unfold in Samoa.

Since the elections in March, there has been an obvious jostling for powers among the leadership and several determinations have been made by Samoa’s courts.

“We appeal to Samoa’s political leaders to act justly and consider the wishes, wellbeing and safety of the people ahead of all else,” the council of churches said.

The Samoan people have acted with calm and dignity – ideals for which their society is known throughout the Pacific – in these difficult times.

Villages and families have gathered to pray for divine guidance as their politicians battle at the highest levels for control of the nation.

With our member churches, the PCC regional membership joins in prayer for peace, tolerance and understanding in the Pacific’s oldest independent state.

And with humility we remind all Samoa’s leaders – traditional, political, judicial, commercial and ecclesial - of these words by their own son, Albert Wendt: “When any human being gains advantage he wants to retain and increase that advantage, and then he neglects the principles he stood for that got him into power. This is a continuous problem, and we need mechanisms for overcoming and combatting it.’’

Samoa is in political turmoil as the FAST party that holds a majority has been locked out of parliament in Apia today.

A sitting today was to swear in MPs after the 9 April election

Under the constitution Parliament must sit within 45 days of an election and today is the last day for this to be possible.

However, the doors to the building were locked, with the clerk of the house and speaker of parliament insisting there is no sitting today - a decision that directly contravenes a Supreme Court order.

Photo file