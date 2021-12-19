Pacific Island Rural and Agricultural Facility (PIRAS) launched in Samoa

PIRAS aims to support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in Samoa through improved income generation, food security and nutrition for rural communities, in line with the priorities of the Samoan Government. The funding Samoa will receive through PIRAS will help support approximately 3,500 vulnerable farming households, to improve the production and sale of nutritious local food through food processing and preservation techniques. This will help reduce costly imports of fresh and healthy produce, leading to stronger health outcomes and boosting economic productivity for farming households.

PIRAS will be implemented through the Samoa Agriculture and Fisheries Productivity and Marketing Project (SAFPROM), currently implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Photo supplied