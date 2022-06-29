 

Pacific LGBTQI+ community favours consultation

BY: Loop Pacific
06:56, June 29, 2022
A lawyer who has represented the Fa'afafine community in Samoa is warning that the approach taken in other countries to decriminalise homosexuality may not work in the Pacific.

A former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson spoke recently on a panel in the Netherlands alongside an activist from the region and encouraged the Pacific queer community to continue fighting for their rights.

Lawyer Alex Su'a said rather than taking it to the streets or courts, the Pacific LGBTQI+ community has favoured consultation or a consultative approach.

"The approach that has been done by the LGBTQI community in the West may not work here in the Pacific where we take it to the streets, we take it even to the courts, but here in the Pacific - I don't think so, the consultation or consultative approach has been implemented and we see it's working," Su'a said.

     

