Pacific LGBTQI+ community favours consultation

A former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson spoke recently on a panel in the Netherlands alongside an activist from the region and encouraged the Pacific queer community to continue fighting for their rights.

Lawyer Alex Su'a said rather than taking it to the streets or courts, the Pacific LGBTQI+ community has favoured consultation or a consultative approach.

"The approach that has been done by the LGBTQI community in the West may not work here in the Pacific where we take it to the streets, we take it even to the courts, but here in the Pacific - I don't think so, the consultation or consultative approach has been implemented and we see it's working," Su'a said.