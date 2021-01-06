Paradise Beverages renews focus on producing great beer in Samoa

Chairman Betty Ivanhoff said in a statement that from early 2021, Coca Cola trademark beverages currently produced by PBF’s Samoan subsidiary Samoa Breweries Limited will be imported into Samoa from Fiji and New Zealand to allow Samoa Breweries to focus on brewing and growing the Vailima Brand.

Samoa Breweries will continue to distribute The Coca-Cola Company’s trademark beverages range but will be able to offer consumers a larger range of beverages including a significantly expanded range of No Sugar and Low Sugar beverages previously unavailable in Samoa.

The statement said Samoa Breweries General Manager, Brent Adams is pleased to direct the focus of their Samoa team on brewing and packaging the much-loved Vailima Beer Brands.

The realignment will impact up to 30 roles within the organisation.

According to the company, the management is working closely with those impacted to ensure that they are supported with extended notice periods, counselling services and outplacement support as they work towards finalizing redundancy arrangements.

Paradise Beverages is also investigating the most effective ways to significantly drive collection and recycling rate of all aluminium cans and plastic bottles within Samoa.

Details of the strategy will be shared as it develops.

Photo file Vailima/Facebook