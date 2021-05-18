Paseifika Mana Samoa Social Service Trust’s behavioural change programme targets college students

A team from the Trust visited Saint Joseph College and delivered the programme to students.

Students are introduced to lessons on mentoring and parents briefing.

Pasefika Mana Samoa Social Service Trust youth team leader, Vineta Pisia, said the programme will help students change their behavior.

"From going through assessment tools and the modules they will find the root and the reason behind every change in their behaviors such as violence, anger issues etc,” she said.

The tool will help students reflect on one's life journey – from their young age up to their age today – also to help with their life journey challenges and tribulations.

Pisia said using the programme to discover the contributing factors behind students’ behaviour.

She said it will enable the targeted students to find solutions to the many questions in life and what causes them to behave in a good or inappropriate way such as fighting in classrooms.

Paseifika Mana Samoa Social Service Trust is operating the programme in partnership with Brown Girl Woke.

Broke Girl Woke is an organisation that provides opportunities for young women to discuss their opinions and share their perspectives of themselves, the world, and the future with each other, emphasizing on the importance of supporting one another.

Their mission is to transform young minds and provide the new generation with the resources they need to become confident and independent thought-leaders.

By magnifying inclusiveness and diversity, BGW opens the doors to all, creating a platform where voices are heard and action is taken.