Passengers on Fiji repatriation flight in quarantine

The flight was approved by Cabinet earlier this year, a statement said.

Passengers included returning residents namely scholarship students who have completed their awards, transiting seafarers from Europe, and other expatriates who work in Samoa.

The flight also brought home a Samoan citizen who travelled to accompany his spouse to India for medical treatment in 2019, and was unable to return to Samoa due to universal Covid- 19 restrictions.

All passengers upon arrival at Faleolo International Airport undertook their first tests.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the results returned negative.

The passengers will undertake second tests today.

Samoa is currently in a national lockdown as the number of community cases of Covid-19 increases.

