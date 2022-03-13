Peace Corps assist pediatric vaccine rollout in Samoa

At the beginning of the week the Samoa Government commenced its campaign to vaccinate for 5 -11 year old children, to which the Ministry of Health requested assistance from Peace Corps Samoa’s medical team.

The Peace Corps medical team consists of Dr. Sarah Brown, Dr. Sheila Pierce and Nurse Joyce Collins.

Director of Peace Corps Samoa, Gini Wilderson said that the Peace Corps Samoa is pleased to offer support to Samoa’s Ministry of Health under the new U.S. Peace Corps program, ‘Delivering on our Mission During COVID’ and the U.S. government’s framework for COVID-19 response and recovery.

“This is a really important initiative. Our medical team is delighted to play a role in Samoa’s important initiative to vaccinate 5 -11 year olds which will in turn protect the health and safety of the country.”

Peace Corps is also loaning the use of a Peace Corps vehicle and driver to transport the teams to the school vaccination sites, with plans to continue to assist the Ministry of Health as along as services are needed. To date, the Peace Corps team have vaccinated 176 children.

It is expected that this campaign will continue over the next few weeks.

Photo supplied Peace Corps