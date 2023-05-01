Petrol price increases in Samoa

The price of petrol has increased by 1.4 sene per litre from $3.36 to $3.27 per litre.

Prime Minister and Acting Minister of Finance, Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has advised that the following changes in the Retail Petroleum Products Prices will apply from 1 May.

“Petrol will increase by 1.4 sene per litre from $3.36 to $3.27 per litre, Diesel will decrease by 25.9 sene per litre to $3.56 to $3.30 per litre and Kerosene will decrease by 27.5 sene per litre from $3.20 to $2.93 per litre.”

“Concerns regarding the weakening world economy are particularly impacting Diesel and Kerosene prices, OPEC announcements regarding productions cuts ass to the concerns albeit in this case making forwarded pricing higher,” a statement said.