Petrol prices decrease

The Ministry of Finance advised that new changes in retail petroleum product prices came into effect from Saturday, 1 January 2022.

The retail prices from 1–31 January 2022: petrol $3.03 per litre; diesel $2.93 per litre; kerosene $2.54 per litre.

There was a decrease in the retail prices for petrol by 12.04 sene per litre from $3.15 to $3.03 while the price of diesel dropped by 9.93 sene per litre from $3.03 to $2.93.

The price of kerosene also dropped by 12.71 sene per litre from $2.66 to $2.54.

January 2022 is the second highest month recorded for prices.

The wholesale price in Samoa has been increasing since March 2021 with slight decreases recorded in October 2021 followed by some of the highest petrol prices.