Petrol prices increase in April

The retail price for petrol has increased by 22.6 sene per litre from $3.11 to $3.34 per litre.

The price of diesel has gone up by 22.8 sene per litre from $3.07 to $3.30 per litre.

The price of kerosene has increased by 19.9 sene per litre from $2.67 to $2.87 per litre.

The Minister of Finance, Mulipola Anarosa Ale-Molio’o advised the changes in a statement released yesterday.

The new prices are effective from today.

The retail prices for April 2022 are based on February MOPS International Product Prices which increased by another US$ 10-12 /bbl.

In addition, higher Freight Rates and a weaker TALA/ US$ exchange rate added to the overall increase in landed costs.

Also, crude and product prices are continuing to increase fueled by concerns that the war in Ukraine will impact the continuity of the crude oil supplies.

Economic sanctions imposed by the Western Nations against Russia, who account for 7 per cent of world crude oil supply, will continue to impact overall world prices.

