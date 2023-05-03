Player Development Manager for Melbourne Rebels selected for Women In Rugby 2023 Leadership Scholarship

Of Samoan heritage Fa’amoana who is now based in Australia and works as the Rugby Union Players Association, (RUPA) Player Development Manager for the Melbourne Rebels, has been selected as one of 12 inspiring women who will join the program to accelerate the growth of female leaders and drive gender equality across the game.

Tagata Pasifika reports Fa’amoana who completed her Masters in Business Administration from the University of Waikato took to social media to thank World Rugby Capgemini for the life changing opportunity. “To be able to represent Australian Rugby and the Oceania region in this capacity, I’m truly grateful.”

Fa’amoana is described as an exceptional leader and strong advocate in the Oceania and Australian Rugby Ecosystem. Her humble yet driven nature makes her the perfect scholar for the programme.

The programme, launched in 2018, aims to identify and develop the current and next generation of female leaders in rugby. It helps them to fulfil their potential by supporting their personal and professional development, with the overall aim to increase the number of women in key positions within unions and regional associations.

Capgemini, a Global Partner of World Rugby’s Women in Rugby programme and a global leader in business and technology transformation, is playing an active role in World Rugby’s strategic plan to help accelerate the development of the women’s game.

Each scholar will benefit from unrivalled training and coaching opportunities that will develop the skills and knowledge they need to enhance their leadership journeys, which will positively impact future generations of women in rugby and in the game as a whole.

Fa’amoana Leilua was awarded the 2023 World Rugby Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Scholarship. Photo: LinkedIn