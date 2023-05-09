PM concerned about increase in young Samoans requiring overseas medical treatment

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa says it is a reflection of the poor health of the citizens of Samoa reports Tala Fou.

She confirmed that Cabinet approved 13 patients for medical treatment in New Zealand last week.

The overseas medical treatment scheme is very costly for Samoa.

According to the Prime Minister, the Government may not be able to continue with the scheme if the number of patients requiring medical treatment overseas continues to increase.

So far the total cost of medical transferal scheme to New Zealand for this financial year alone is $16 million tala.