PNG artisan craftsman showcased in Samoa

The crafts which included intricately carved stools, wooden bowls, face masks and grass skirts were collected by the late Peter Sinclair and his wife Ruta during their 30 years working in PNG.

The couple lived in PNG from 1969 to December 1999 and six years after they arrived, the country gained independence from Australia.

Speaking to the guests at the exhibition, Mrs. Sinclair said, "Peter and I have always tried to paint a good picture of our beloved Papua New Guinea, we had thought of an exhibition as a way we can present this dynamic country but we were too busy with everyday living and it went undone.”

"Papua New Guinea reflects the beautiful principle of unity in diversity of course, there have been challenges in trying to build a united, independent nation out of 800 different peoples with their different languages, cultures, beliefs, and ideas.”

Present at the exhibition was the former Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, the Australian High Commissioner to Samoa, Emily Luck and the National University of Samoa (N.U.S.) President and Vice Chancellor, Aiono Professor Alec Ekeroma.

Titled ‘More than just a bag’, the exhibition was hosted by Galumalemana Steven Percival and his wife Wendy.