Police investigate death of Samoa TV 3 General Manager

Forty-six-year-old Roa, as she is fondly known as is from Ululoloa.

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii told Tala Fou that the Police at the Faleata Police were called to the scene following the Fire Emergency Services Authority’s response to a 911 emergency call upon which they found the deceased's body, at her residence.

According to Papalii, police are waiting on further instructions from the coroner whether an autopsy will be required to determine the cause of death.

Pesamino was a well-known local media personality who worked in the radio and television industry.

Photo supplied Caption: General Manager of TV 3, Aoteroa Pesamino Mayer