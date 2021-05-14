Police reunited with family after two years

The Samoa Observer reports the officers were initially to serve a 12-month mission but the global lockdown from the covid-19 pandemic delayed their return.

Police Commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil and senior officers held a welcome function for the officers this week.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti, says the officers arrived three weeks ago and were quarantined for two weeks before being released last Friday.

Papalii added that the police officers showed courage being away from their families for so long amidst a global pandemic.