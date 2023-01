Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi decided not to press charges after he was assaulted at the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration car park.

But the Samoa Observer reports the village of Lepea ordered a traditional ifoga and banned two women - who are related - and their family.

The family went to the Land and Titles Court over claims the village council illegally banished them.

The Police said it has asked the village not to take further action.