Positive September quarter for Samoa's economy

This is according to the Samoa Bureau of Statistics.

Economic activity, as measured by Gross Domestic Product or GDP, increased by 4-point-7 per cent in the September 2022 quarter, recording total GDP in real terms of $501-point-2 million tala.

Taxes and subsidies recorded for this period was the main contributor to total GDP growth; it went up by 23-point-5 per cent reports RNZ Pacific.

Employment numbers in the September 2022 quarter decreased by zero-point-2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, making it the twelfth consecutive quarter of negative growth since December 2019.

But wages and salaries went up zero-point-4 per cent.

Photo file