Prime Ministers of Australia and Samoa hold bilateral talks in Canberra

Fiamē is in Australia on her first bilateral visit as Samoa’s leader.

A joint statement said the Prime Ministers’ bilateral talks reflected the longstanding relationship between Australia and Samoa, underpinned by mutual respect and trust.

The Prime Ministers affirmed their strong partnership and commitment to work together on shared challenges and priorities to support a stable, prosperous and resilient Pacific region.

Prime Minister Albanese also acknowledged Prime Minister Fiamē’s historic achievement in being elected Samoa’s first female Prime Minister, and her contribution to gender equality in Samoa and the region.

Prime Minister Albanese recognised Prime Minister Fiamē’s regional leadership and expressed his appreciation for her significant contribution to Pacific unity.

Amidst an increasingly complex regional outlook, the Prime Ministers acknowledged the centrality of the Pacific Islands Forum in driving collective responses to shared regional challenges such as climate change, economic recovery from COVID-19 and regional security.

The leaders welcomed Kiribati’s return to the Forum.

They also underlined their commitment to continue to work together to contribute to a stable, prosperous and resilient Blue Pacific, based on the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, regionalism and a Pacific family-first approach to peace and security.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged the urgent need to accelerate international action to address the existential threat of climate change.

Their discussions reinforced their commitment to work together to advance real and significant climate action and drive the transition to net-zero, welcoming Australia’s commitment to place Pacific voices at the centre of international climate discussions.

Prime Minister Fiamē expressed support for Australia’s bid to host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged their support and co-sponsorship of Vanuatu’s request for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on climate change.

The Prime Ministers discussed how Australia and Samoa could work together to strengthen climate resilience in Samoa and the region, recognising the threat climate change poses to livelihoods, security and wellbeing of Pacific peoples.

Photo Anthony Albanese/Twitter Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa meets with Australia's PM Anthony Albanese in Canberra