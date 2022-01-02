Pritchard out of coma

The 38-year-old was reportedly on life support as a result of complications from Covid-19.

NRL broadcast legend and former coach Phil Gould posted to social media on Saturday night he'd been told by Pritchard's brother the long-time NRL forward was out of a coma and in a ward.

"Lungs are still weak, but in stable condition. Will keep you updated. Prayers are helping. Thanks everyone," Gould posted on Twitter.

Pritchard was believed to have a collapsed lung and other major health issues as a result of the virus.

He played 27 tests for the Kiwis, also represented Samoa and turned out for the Bulldogs, Penrith and Parramatta in the NRL.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Frank Pritchard played for New Zealand at the 2013 Rugby League World Cup before captaining Toa Samoa in 2017.