Privacy concerns delays installation of CCTV camera in Apia

Samoa Observer reports deputy Police Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Tiai-Keti saying there are some factors contributing to the delay of the Safe-City Project and one of them is the privacy of members of the public.

But she said the project is still ongoing and it is a major boost for Samoa in terms of security.

The Safe City Project is funded by the Australian Government, under its Samoa-Australia Police Partnership.

Australian Federal Police mission commander Daniel Evans said it will definitely be in place before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting next year.

He said their goal in developing this project is to have infrastructure that works long-term and is not just a short-term fix.