Project Manager signed up for Savalalo New Flea Market Project

The company won the bid for the work and signed a contract with Samoa Land Corporation as the Procuring Entity.

The Savalalo New Flea Market Project is funded by the New Zealand Government with $12.0 million NZ dollars contribution and $10 million tala input from the Government of Samoa through Samoa Land Corporation.

A Government release said the overall objective for the project manager’s scope of service is to manage and oversee the whole spectrum of the Savalalo Project from the pre-tendering, procurement, detail design and construction stages leading to the successful completion of the new market.

TGA Ltd has over 30 years of experience as project manager for bigger projects of the same magnitude with the Savalalo new market, having engaged as the structural, civil and designing engineers for large and iconic buildings at the proximity of the Apia Central Business District (CBD).

The Tender Documents for the final stage for the construction of the new flea market building will be finalized in a few weeks’ time and the tender invitation notice should be publicly advertised next month June 2023.

The timeline for the whole work is estimated to be more than 12 months.

The Savalalo Flea Market was destroyed in a fire in Januaru 2016.

Photo Govt Media Captions: From left to right, Afioga Leiataua Tom Tinai, Director for TGA Ltd and Afioga Matafeo George Latu, Chairman of the Samoa Land Corporation Board.