Promotions for 57 Police, Prisons and Corrections officers

The Hall of Tupulaga at Sogi was filled with family, friends and colleagues on Wednesday to mark the hard work and determination demonstrated by selected members to reach this new milestone.

All promoted officers went through a vigorous process including sitting the set law exams and going through individual interviews.

Many of the promoted men and women have been in the service for more than a decade now, and to attain this recognition is a reflection of their commitment to their duties as law enforcers of Samoa; to achieve such recognition will be etched in their memories forever.

The SPPCS Minister, Faualo Harry Schuster expressed his enthusiasm regarding the momentous day during his remarks.

"I am indeed honoured to celebrate this occasion with you," he said.

"Today is a significant day to the promotees, as it marks a new development in their career as police and prison officers," says Minister Faualo.

"We are all aware that this is not an easy profession, as you have to put yourself out there to protect and keep the peace while you uphold the law at the same time as well as being put in harm's way while maintaining order in the prison facilities.”

During a gathering with the promoted members, SPPCS Commissioner, Auapa'au Logoitino Filipo highlighted the significance of each promotee’s responsibility to the community.

"We are here to serve our people", said Commissioner.

"We must serve them with honesty and integrity."

Commissioner Auapa’au concluded his remarks, by congratulating the 57 police and corrections officers for reaching another milestone in their careers.

Out of the 57 officers who were promoted, two members have been promoted to the Superintendent Rank, seven have been promoted to the Inspector rank, seven Senior Sergeants, 20 Sergeants, 18 corporals, one Manager of Custody and two Officers in Charger for Prisons.

Photo credit: Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services Caption: A member of Samoa Police force with SPPCS Minister, Faualo Harry Schuster