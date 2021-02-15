Remittances up in Samoa during pandemic

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported that a December Central Bank of Samoa report indicated tourism earnings remained at zero.

However remittances increased by 0.3 percent compared to December 2019, to over $US22.6 million.

There was also an increase of around $US4.2 million over November 2019 remittances.

American Samoa remittances increased the most, followed by New Zealand and then Australia.

Total private remittances in the first six months of 2020/21 increased by 13.3 percent.

The report also said the depreciation of the Samoan tālā against both the New Zealand and Australian dollars was also partially responsible for the increase.