Renowned restaurant mourns loss of employee in fatal accident in Samoa

The restaurant's management and staff took to social media to express their grief for Barbara Flosoloiwina, a life whom they recall a star at their workplace.

“Words cannot express the lost. Barbara was our star, even all the stars’ brightest does not match her passion for service. Her dream was to service others. She did this with her family, friends, work members and The Edge community,” The Edge Marina Samoa posted.

“Ili, the Edge Family and I have lost a friend and our soul of service here in Samoa and world. The Edge team will always remember your brightest and warmth you freely gave each one of us and touch our hearts. Today we are broken. Sending all our love to her family, especially her soulmate and three children. Love you and miss you greatly Barbara.”

The deceased is a mother of three and Talamua understands that her husband who was also involved in the crash was being treated at the Motootua Hospital for major injuries.

Police confirmed the crash claimed a life and the deceased was announced dead upon arrival at the Motootua hospital.

The police were contacted at about 6:30 pm Saturday according to Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil.

The collision happened at Leusoalii village and according to the police, six people were involved in the crash, two people were in one vehicle and four in the other.

The mother of three was among the four passengers in the other vehicle which was severely damaged.

Su’a added that alcohol was involved in the incident and preliminary investigations are being done and charges are expected to be filed in the coming days, once the investigation is complete.

Photo supplied Caption: Fatal car crash victim Barbara Flosoloiwina (left)