Repatriation flight from New Zealand arrives in Samoa

TV1Samoa reports the passengers have now all been sent to quarantine at various locations around the country for the next fortnight.

Some returning families have been allowed to quarantine in their own homes under strict security conditions.

One family told KHJNews that they were relieved to be back especially to be isolated in their own home.

"At least we can do some cleaning up and odd jobs while we wait out the isolation," said the father.

The Samoan government has planned four more repatriation flights before Christmas.

More than 2000 Samoans have been repatriated since the start of these special flights in March this year.

Meanwhile, the body of a seasonal worker who was killed in a car accident in New Zealand recently, was also on Friday's flight.