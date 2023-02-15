Rescued worker stranded for hours on roof as floodwaters rise

Fola Samoa supervises a group of 12 men who work at a Johnny Appleseed orchard in Pakowhai.

He said they were eating breakfast when they realised how bad the flooding had become.

"One of the men, came to me and said 'boss, there's a river come through to our house'," Fola said.

"I walked through to the front door and I was shocked, because our driveway was like a, like a river."

Samoa said it was "like a tsunami" - and reminded them of the devastating tsunami that wreaked havoc in Samoa in 2009.

They tried to pack some essentials into a van about 11am, but it was too late - instead they threw their belongings on to the roof of their home.

The group was on the roof for four hours watching the water rise, before flagging down a helicopter which rescued them.

"All our bags are still on the roof.

"One of our orchards, Granny Smiths, all gone."

He said his bosses would visit them at the centre on Wednesday.

"We've got more food, more water, more clothes, we are all fine here."

"We are all good."