Resources to help over 200 families operate small business initiatives

The resources were provided by the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development in collaboration with the EWACC Project through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Prior to the releasing of resources, the families participated in formal financial literacy and business management trainings conducted by Samoa Business Hub to enhance their knowledge and skills on how to manage and operate their business developments sustainably.

The Minister of Women, Community and Social Development Leota Laki Lamositele Sio encouraged the families to embrace the support and work diligently to sustain their business developments.

The business initiatives support which commenced in 2017 through the co-partnership between the two Ministries has assisted an estimated 1500+ individuals.

The Support has enabled most vulnerable families from the community to generate income to improve their standards of living, build their resilience to the socio-economic challenges encountered and withstand the adverse impacts of climate change.

These initiatives vary from commercialized agriculture and farming, fishing, handicrafts and canteen stalls.

