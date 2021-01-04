Reverend Paletasala is Catechist at Samoa’s Tufutafoe Catholic Church

He will begin his service next month after being farewelled by the congregation at Tufulele Catholic Church yesterday (Sunday).

Catechist Paletasala served at the Tufulele church for six years.

The usual practice for the Diocese of Samoa Apia is that after six years of serving a parish, the Catechist has to move on and continue to serve in a new parish.

Catechist Paletasala and his wife Akenese acknowledged Tufulele Catholic Church for the love and support shown towards them.

The women’s committee conducted the traditional ‘aiava’ with food, clothing, fine mats and a monetary gift for the family.

Paramount chief Luatuanuu Pili also attended the farewell ceremony.

Photo: Samoa Global News