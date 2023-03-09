Role of Women in Policing and Prisons celebrated

The parade was led by the Deputy Police, Prisons and Corrections Commissioner, Papalii Monalisa Keti.

Papalii is the first female to hold the Deputy Police Commissioner in Samoa which is the highest rank in the Police force.

The march towards the Government building was part of their usual morning routine to raise the national flag, however the parade was extra special because it consisted of all women within the Ministry of Police and Prisons.

It was then followed by each section conducting its planned activities to celebrate women and their invaluable contribution to the workplace and to Samoa.

In commemoration of the role’s women play in policing, Corporal Rosalia Manutulila of the Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services within the Maritime Wing shared her experience.

Corporal Rosalia has worked with the Maritime Wing since 2018 and was one of the first female police officer to join the Maritime Wing since its establishment in 1987.

The 34-year-old shared that her new appointment at the time brought excitement considering that she was one of the first females to join the team and to work on a Policing Patrol boat.

“I have gained a lot of experience and have been fortunate to be given opportunities since joining Maritime,” she said in a video published on the Samoa Police Facebook.

“I had the chance to explore other countries like the Pacific Islands through any regional operations.”

While she faces challenges in her role, she said that the men in her workplace have been very encouraging towards their goal of reaching the highest rank/level in the unit.

“There are times, we feel defeated by the challenges we face. But our male colleagues have been our support and have pushed us to reach the highest rank of Captain.

“They have pushed us to utilize the training provided and familiarize ourselves with the work.”

Photo supplied