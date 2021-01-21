Rosita Vai to release new songs amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The now Australian-based Gibbons is pursuing her passion and is expected to release new songs this year.

The very first female crowned NZ idol continued singing at home in Sydney after the lockdown began.

“During 2019, I was working at PCYC Blacktown running a choir vocal programme. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 we couldn’t carry on due to the no singing restriction.”

“It was mentally straining and for a few weeks I found myself just singing worship songs at home with my husband. And that help lift us to a new level of gratefulness as we navigated a new season of creativity. We created new songs, which are yet to be released and we found ourselves getting back to basics of enjoying the moment,” Gibbons said.

Apart from being part of the music industry for twenty years now, the ‘All I ask’ singer is also a vocal and piano tutor.

“I recently launched Penina Creative Arts. It’s a place where we empower and encourage others with their musical gifts.”

“I have been very fortunate to also do some acting and have worked with other amazing up and coming Pacific talent. Web series’ “Deity” and “Breaking Bread.” I also have an amazing husband who works very hard to help keep our dreams flowing. Therefore, it is a joint effort.”

Gibbons said her parents played a huge role in developing her passion for singing and music.

“Ever since I was young girl, I have always wanted to sing. What inspired me probably was seeing my dad’s love for music, he used to be the DJ for church dances. Then there was my mum who loved Whitney Houston. She presented me with my first vinyl. The music industry was not a goal. But it became a desire when I was a lot older in my late 20s. I just wanted to learn more about my craft and share music.”

Gibbons will be opening up for Lyric Mcfarland, also known as the Lady Lyric, next Friday at the Lazy Bones at Marrickville in Australia.

“I’m grateful to be working with some of the best muzos here in Sydney. Will be doing a little more acting and working on script writing as film is something I’ve always dreamt about doing.”