Shops and pharmacies have been packed with customers buying supplies since the morning.

At the Salelologa and Mulifanua wharfs, travelers are trying to catch the ferry to return to their families before inter-island travel is banned as the country moves to Alert Level 3 from 12am Saturday to go into lockdown.

The Tupua Tamasese Meaoloe Hospital in Motootua is conducting Covid tests for the employees.

