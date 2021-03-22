Samoa’s ‘No Cash Motor Club’ donates gifts, cash to Loto Taumafai School for children with disabilities

Members of the club donated $1,145 tala to the school late last week.

Club’s spokesperson Maanaima Faimalo Scanlan said they found out that Loto Taumafai is a non-government organisation that depends on donations from the community.

“We bring these gifts knowing that these children don’t have it easy and we feel blessed to be able to help them.”

The gifts consisted of boxes of milk, noodles, elegi and chicken boxes, sacks of rice, aufa’i, baskets of taro with cash of $1,145 tala.

The ‘No Cash Motor Club’ has more than 30 members and is led by President Albert Toomata and Vice President Sului Fata.