Samoa’s Ailao Club celebrates Siva Afi competition

Owner Leota Lene Leota said the launch celebrates the 20th year for the competition and the birth of the Ailao Club, but the actual competition is aimed to be held when borders open next year.

One of the first projects for the Ailao Club was to take a group of fire dancers to the World Fire Knife Competition in Hawaii in May 2002.

Leota said, “It is not something that can be bought, and some of Samoa’s most successful fire knife dancers are not from highly educated or wealthy backgrounds.”

One such talent is Vaela’a Iloa from Tufulele, the 31-year-old reigning champion of fire knife dancing and long-time employee of Siva Afi.

The Ailao Club continues to provide free fire knife workshops.

The total prize money for the 20th International Siva Afi Competition will be increased from $10,000 for previous competitions to a total of $40,000 with first place receiving $20,000; second $10,000; third $5000; and fourth and fifth $2500 each.