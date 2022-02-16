Samoa’s Amoa Resort cuts back staff members

Resort Manager, Elisabeth Siaosi said the decision was made in order to keep the business operating.

“Employees underwent training to multitask and this enabled them to focus on multiple areas of the operation.”

Siaosi confirmed that due to the success of the current workers to seamlessly take on added responsibilities, they did not need to hire extra staff during a busy festive season in December.

The resort has activated its Covid-19 protocols and will welcome guests as it strictly observes social distancing, the wearing of face masks and enforce vaccination cards-only entry.

Siaosi said they have plans to hire more staff as soon as business starts picking up again.