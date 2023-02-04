Samoa’s Anoama’a #1 District hosts first harvest event (Ulua’i Seleselega)

The event was followed by a devotional service led by Rev Falefa Mae’e of the Lufilufi Methodist Church.

The Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Laauli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi commended the great efforts of the Member of Parliament of Anoama’a #1, Alaiasa Sepulona Moananu, in his leadership as well as supporting the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots communities through agriculture and fisheries.

He also emphasized on the importance of planting more crops, raising livestock and fisheries activities to safeguard Samoa’s food, nutrition and income security, especially the control of increasing number of our people with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and increase of import substitution and exports, that will be supported by the to-be-established Samoa Export and Import Authority, which is currently work in progress. Member of Parliament Alaiasa in his response, acknowledged the Hon Minister with his great initiative of promoting agriculture and fisheries development in rural communities via Ulua’i Seleselega (First Harvest) events in districts.

He also acknowledged the Government’s $1 million Tala district development scheme that will financially support his district’s agriculture and fisheries development aspirations.

The district received $10,000 tala worth of agricultural tools and equipment, seeds, seedlings of various crops, and funds as part of the Ministry’s role in supporting the event.

Photo Govt Media