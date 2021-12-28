Samoa’s Campus of Hope receives monetary and clothing donation

The donation was made by the Samoa Stationery and Book shop.

The country’s renowned book shop launched a charity project last year after discussions with the Samoa Victim Support Group.

The project calls on the public to donate clothes, whether new or second-hand, for children who are campus residents.

SSAB Chief Executive Officer, Tofilau Fiti Leung Wai acknowledged the support from all the valued customers and good Samaritans who always help with the charity coordinated and spearheaded by the company.