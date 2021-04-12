Samoa’s caretaker PM thanks COVAX Facility and partners for Covid-19 vaccines

While officially receiving the vaccinations today, Tuilaepa said Samoa is the 6th Pacific country to have received their allocation of vaccines through the COVAX Facility in the past month.

He thanked the COVAX Facility and all the partners that have contributed to ensuring all countries, in particular small islands states and low income countries, have access to the vaccines.

Tuilaepa acknowledged the COVAX, UNICEF and WHO Partnership for facilitating the allocation and delivery of the vaccines as well as helping countries to be in a state of readiness to receive the vaccines.

“On behalf of the Country and all our people I thank all of our partners present in Samoa who have ensured that Samoa’s needs are adequately assessed and addressed in more ways than one.”

“I thank God for keeping Samoa protected including through the roll out of the vaccines in the coming weeks AND for the miracle of the vaccines and for the skills of those who helped to make them so quickly and in a timely fashion.”

“Our thoughts and continuing prayers are with those less fortunate and the suffering they endure. I take this opportunity also to thank all our frontline workers, in particular the Ministry of Health for all your loyal hard work.”

Tuilaepa thanked the members of the public who have made the choice to be vaccinated.

“That will demonstrate who, are caring for themselves, and who are, consequently, caring for our communities.”

“You will be helping to keep the risk of infection low by contributing to the population of those immunized and thus protecting all, including those who have yet to be vaccinated.”

24,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was delivered to Samoa last Friday.

Photo supplied Government Media Caption: Caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi