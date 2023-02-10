Samoa’s CEO Ministry of Agriculture resigns

Minister La'auli Leuatea Schmidt has confirmed the resignation adding that Hunter intends to pursue other plans for his family in New Zealand.

La’auli commended Tilafono's commitment and hard work over the years, not only as the CEO but also during his time working at the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa.

La'auli said, "This is a very important ministry because agriculture and fisheries are considered the backbone of the nation's economy.”

"Therefore, we need someone who is strong-willed, honest and can continue the work carried out by Tilafono in the last couple of year.”

The CEO position in the Agriculture and Fisheries Ministry has been advertised.