Samoa’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints recovers from flash flooding

Afioga Matavao Sione of Pesega Muamua said there was extensive damage to plants around the Apia Samoa Temple as flooded waters rushed into the compound.

“All the plants were uprooted by the flooding.”

Afioga, who has lived in Pesega all his life, said he saw the contractors who were working in the rain to remove the plants.

“And now, it is as if nothing happened.”

“And they have also been back here this morning, making sure the Temple is looking beautiful again”.

He said the Church upholds high standards in all things, including the beautification of its grounds.

Contractors Manumailagi Landscapers cleared debris and replanted the uprooted garden during after flooding last week.