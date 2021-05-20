Samoa’s Clerk to Parliament yet to receive notice to convene Parliament

A statement from the Office of the Clerk was issued last night in response to a media release titled “Head of State Agrees for Parliament to Convene” released yesterday afternoon.

A statement issued yesterday by FAST Party leader, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa

said, “I am pleased to advise that the Deputy Leader: Laauli Leuatea and I have met this afternoon with His Highness the Head of State, who has agreed to convene Parliament, and we have respectfully requested that this take place on Friday 21st May so that the votes cast by all of you on 9 April 2021 (now almost 6 weeks ago), can be finally brought to their ultimate conclusion by the swearing in of the Members of Parliament whom you wish to lead this country for the next five years.”

“I am grateful to the Head of State for acknowledging the critical role of Parliament and the need to bring together those who have been elected in order to form Government and get on with the role of governing this country.”

However, the statement issued by the Clerk to the Legislative Assembly Tiatia Graeme Tualaulelei said he can confirm that upon receiving the Head of State’s Proclamation, they shall act accordingly and publish it for public information no later than today.

Photo file RNZ Pacific