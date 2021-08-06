Samoa’s Consumer Price Index increases in June

The Samoa Bureau of Statistics revealed a 1.4 per cent increase in the new report.

According to the report, the C.P.I. June 2021 was 4.1 per cent higher than June 2020.

The 1.4 per cent increase in the Overall Index was mainly due to an increase of 9.4 per cent in the housing, water, electricity gas and other fuel index, while food and nonalcoholic beverages and recreation and culture indices both registered increases of 1.2 per cent.

However, the average annual inflation for the year ended June 2021 was negative 3.0 per cent.

“For the twelve months ending June 2020 the inflation rate was 1.5 per cent.

“The increase of the local goods component by 2.6 per cent from the previous month was due to higher prices for electricity (kwh) and local food, which were also the main contributors to the increase of 1.4 per cent in the All Items C.P.I.”

Indices for imported good also registered an increase of 0.2 per cent from the previous month and 6.3 per cent higher than June 2020.

While the clothing and footwear and alcoholic beverages and tobacco indices showed increases of 1.1 and 0.1 per cent respectively

“The Local Goods Component of the Consumer Price Index registered an increase of 2.6 per cent when compared to the previous month. This increase was mainly due to higher prices recorded for electricity (kwh), taro, fresh fish (piece, string and large) and koko samoa.