Samoa’s Director General Health re-appointed Associate Professor

His time at Brown will be extended for another three years.

A statement confirmed that the position comes with no salary or terms of employment.

PhD the Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs at the college's Department of Epidemiology, Nancy Barnett said “Although your appointment does not carry a salary or benefits from or constitute employment by Brown University, my colleagues and I value the services that you will provide to our programs.”

Brown University has one of the oldest medical faculties, founded in 1764, and is a member of the Ivy League, a grouping of the country's most prestigious universities.

Based in the American state of Rhode Island, it was ranked inside America's 20 best universities for public health study according to a recent ranking released by the U.S. News and World Report magazine.

Leausa was first appointed as an Adjunct Associate Professor on the recommendation of the Department of Epidemiology, in May, 2018.

He has been Samoa’s Ministry of Health Chief since 2014.

He holds a Masters in Public Health (M.P.H.) from the University of Queensland, Australia and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (M.B.B.S.) from the University of Papua New Guinea. He started his education in Samoa before furthering his studies in New Zealand and Fiji.

Leausa is a registered practicing physician and has served in the Medical Profession for over 25 years in Samoa, American Samoa and in New Zealand in the areas of Anesthesia and I.C.U, Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases and Population Health.

In 2010 he was appointed the Consultant Specialist Physician, Public Health, and Assistant Chief Executive Officer at the Ministry of Health.

There he established and developed Samoa’s National Disease Surveillance programme and the International Health Regulations Division within the Ministry in 2012.