Samoa’s EOC moves to new location ahead of general elections

Electoral Commissioner, Faimalomatumua Mathew Lemisio said they are able to house all their team members as they focus on the final preparations.

“We should have our whole staff based here at Tuana’imato by the week commencing 29th March, and our offices at the NPF Plaza and the DBS will be closed after the 26th of March”.

“This makes it easier for coordination and management, and there is also more than enough secured space to operate from, pre and post-election”, said Faimalomatumua.

The OEC Team has been working through weekends to ensure a smooth transition to their new location.

“Relocation is always a challenge. Moving desks, computers, files and setting up the networks is a tedious process. But we have anticipated this and we’re taking all and any challenge head on”.

“There is the ongoing public awareness, and final trainings for all polling officials, as well as finalising of all ballot stations around the country.”

“There are logistical plans for dispatching of polling officials during pre-polling and on General Election Day, and similarly for the transport and receiving of all ballot boxes after the elections, and then of course, there’s the final count and returning of writ,” Faimalomatumua added.

The General Election will be held on 9 April.