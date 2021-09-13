Samoa’s Eveni Carruthers opens art gallery exhibition

The Samoan attire retail outlet set up the gallery to promote local artists and their artwork.

The exhibition showcases artwork from over 20 artists who are both established as well as newcomers to the art scene.

Eveni Carruthers Retail Operations Coordinator, Selina Galuvao, said some of the artists are from the Manamea Art Studio as well as newcomers such as Moeloto Vitolia Tiatia who applied to showcase their art via Instagram.

“We’re excited to have this art exhibition in-store to help promote and show our support for our local artists on island,” she said.

Eveni Carruthers Creative Director, Lisa Vaai, said that as a company involved in fashion and the arts they always encourage more people to get involved.

“We work hard on our own designs and original prints for our designs in Samoa for our major in-house brands," she said.

The exhibition is open at the Eveni Carruthers flagship store on Beach Road and will run until Saturday.

The list of artists with works on display include: Andrew Wendt, Bill Gunn, Falemai Falemai, Hakai Faaiu, Joseph Kaiser, Lalovai Peseta (MAS), Lealofi Toleafoa, Luaipoumalo Beatrice Maualaivao, Matagiese Peteru, Mayleen Togatiki, Nikki Mariner (MAS), Pelasio Penitito, Pele Tamiano (MAS), Safele'a, Sanele Tui, Tavita Fakava, Tito Pritchard (MAS), Titiporn Thai a-run, Toevaofā, Tony Masaga, Uili Kaiser, Vice Tofilau (MAS), Vise Tulia, Vitolia Tiatia and William Mauola (MAS).