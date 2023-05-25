 

Samoa’s Fagalii Airport to re-open

Inter-island flights between the two Samoas will now be routed between Pago Pago International Airport and Fagalii Airport, when it opens for operation next Monday.

Construction workers have completed upgrading the landing strip and work is underway on the parking lot.

The American Samoa Government has been very keen for Fagalii to re-open because of its proximity to Apia.

This will be the third time Fagalii has re-opened after shutdowns - the most recent in 2020 on safety grounds.

Its re-opening was promised by Samoa's FAST Party when it was campaigning ahead of the last election.

 

 

 

