Samoa’s Fagalii Airport to re-open

Construction workers have completed upgrading the landing strip and work is underway on the parking lot.

The American Samoa Government has been very keen for Fagalii to re-open because of its proximity to Apia.

This will be the third time Fagalii has re-opened after shutdowns - the most recent in 2020 on safety grounds.

Its re-opening was promised by Samoa's FAST Party when it was campaigning ahead of the last election.

Photo FB/ Ulia Construction Ltd & Ulia Certified Concrete Caption: The landing strip at Fagali’I Airport