Minister of Samoa Airport Authority Olo Fiti Vaai said the airport has met all the required standards, and the runway has been extended from 700 to 800 metres.

Other work needed for Fagali'i Airport included the runway and apron resurfacing, renovating the terminal and the VIP lounge, and fixing drainage and the car park.

Samoa Airways is now using the airport, and Talofa Airways said it planned to begin flying into Fagali'i in July.