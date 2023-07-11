 

Samoa’s Faleolo Hospital expansion designed to enhance healthcare services

10:04, July 11, 2023
Valued at $1,337,306 million tala, the Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing is a state-of-the-art facility, designed to enhance the quality and accessibility of healthcare services for the people of Samoa.

A statement issued by the government said “It signifies another milestone in the U.S. – Samoa as the United States Government officially handed over the newly built Faleolo Hospital Expansion Wing to the Samoan government.”

“The U.S. funded project commenced in 2022, and underlines the strong partnership between the two nations and reaffirmation of the commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure in Samoa.”

U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, Thomas Udall officially handed over the newly completed Wing to the Minister of Health, Valasi Luapitofanua To'ogamaga Tafito Selesele.

     

