Samoa’s Faleolo International Airport completes $102 million tala facelift

The facelift, which cost about $102 million tala was funded by the World Bank.

“Tonight (Tuesday) marks another successful achievement along the Government’s journey towards sustainable development,” said Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi.

There were eight components to the project.

The runway lights which have been in operation since 1987 were replaced and upgraded.

The Air traffic control communications systems were also replaced with newer communication devices.

Fire trucks, rescue boats and generators were also bought to boost services.

The underground cables used for indoor lighting have been refurbished.

In addition, the runway and apron have been extended.

“We acknowledge also the support of the Pacific Regional Infrastructure Facility for funding the consultancy services contract provided through the Pacific Aviation Safety Organisation in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Division of the Ministry of Works Transport and Infrastructure”, said Prime Minister Tuilaepa.

“Again I wish to reiterate the appreciation of the Government to all our development partners involved in this program to ensure safe and secure travel for our people.”

Photo Samoa Government Media