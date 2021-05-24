Samoa’s FAST Party leader sworn in as first female PM in makeshift Parliament

The Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) Party leader and her newly-elected Members of Parliament took their oath of office in a makeshift Parliament after they were locked out of the main complex this morning.

Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister.

Under Samoa's constitution, parliament must sit within 45 days of the election and today marked the last day to do that.

FAST Party members turned up to Parliament for a swearing in ceremony this morning only to find that they had been locked out.

The lockout followed an eventful weekend where the Head of State Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II cancelled today's scheduled sitting of Parliament over the weekend and the Supreme Court overruled his decision.

Neither the Head of State nor members of the Human Rights Protection Party led by Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi were present at the swearing in ceremony.

Photo source FAST Party Caption: FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa addresses party members, guests and supporters after being sworn in as Samoa's seventh Prime Minister and the country's first female PM