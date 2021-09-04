Samoa’s Friendship Park to be completed in October

The project is scheduled to complete at the end of next month if weather permits.

Savali newspaper reports the Friendship Park is designed to provide public facilitates to allow people to gather, play sport, watch cultural facilities and essentially enjoy the water views and a well-designed open space.

The project which commenced in December 2018 with the intention to complete in June 2020 was delayed due to two health crises—Measles and COVID-19, and the project works halted in December 2019 due to restrictions in travel for the specialized workers from China.

“The construction work resumed in May 2021 and it is projected to be completed by the end of October 2021 depending on good weather,” said PUMA Principal Strategic Planning and Policy Officer | Strategic Planning Section, Utulei Lui.

“Overall, the project is continuously leading to its end and with just a few months left, the Friendship park has successfully progressed forward despite the fluctuations in plans and weather patterns that have somewhat delayed the moving forward of this project.”

The Apia Waterfront Development Project, funded by the Huizhou Municipality of Guangdong Province of the People’s Republic of China, is a Government of Samoa’s initiative to make strategic improvements to the Apia Waterfront space, from Mulinu’u to Vaiala.

“The Friendship Park project is one of the various individual but linked projects contributing to the implementation of the Waterfront Plan.”

The Friendship Park’s design feature 5 key areas a lawn amphitheatre, children’s playground, tidal garden and lagoon boardwalk, open sports courts and open fields.

The Events Space, Clock Tower Boulevard and Malaefatu Playground projects were funded by the New Zealand government.

